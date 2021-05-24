4 Reasons Why IP Protection Is Critical To Business Growth

Operationalizing and scaling machine learning to drive business value is really hard. Here’s why it doesn’t need to be. It used to be that training machine learning models—the “brains” of artificial intelligence (AI) systems that do everything from serving Google search results to targeting audiences with movies to turning people into cats for their court hearings—took a team of PhDs to get right. It’s astounding to see how quickly this has changed from the domain of experts to literal child’s play—or, at least, something a motivated techie can teach themselves online. Which means more and more enterprises are able to use machine learning to automate, predict, plan, and personalize their products and services.