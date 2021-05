This will be a big night for both Manchester United and Villarreal as they meet in the Europa League final in Gdansk, Poland. Villarreal finished seventh in La Liga this season but it will not be an easy game for Man United; not at all. On the last day of La Liga the Yellow Submarine visited Real Madrid who had all to play for with a chance of winning the league. Still, Villarreal gave them a really tough match and had the lead from the 20th minute until the 87th minute.