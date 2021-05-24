Kang Min Ah Talks About Sudden Increase Of Instagram Followers, Her Appearance In “Beyond Evil,” And More

In recent times, two of the highest-rated dramas have both been the sagas of dark heroes on the vengeful road to their own brands of justice. 'Vincenzo' stars Song Joong Ki in his banger of a small-screen comeback, and 'Taxi Driver' stars Lee Je Hoon, who is riding high on the enormous success of both 'Taxi Driver' and 'Move To Heaven.' Both the characters, those of Vincenzo Cassano and Kim Do Gi, are built on a dark past, ridden with trauma surrounding their mothers. While one suffers from abandonment issues, the other suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. Both the characters have their own personal sense of justice, of what's right and what's wrong, as well as a common belief in "the ends justify the means," although not in the way that most would think.