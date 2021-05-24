Kang Min Ah Talks About Sudden Increase Of Instagram Followers, Her Appearance In “Beyond Evil,” And More
Kang Min Ah recently participated in a pictorial and interview with @star1 magazine!. The actress gained about 3 million followers on Instagram after the end of her tvN drama “True Beauty.” Concerning that, she said, “I heard that ‘True Beauty’ was popular overseas, but I didn’t realize how famous it was. I had first-hand experience of its popularity when I suddenly got an increase of followers on Instagram.”www.soompi.com