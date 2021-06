- Vote - This Greenpeace activist was attempting to drop a big yellow balloon into the field to raise awareness of the climate crisis during a France vs Germany match when he hit a camera cable high above the pitch, forcing a tight recovery and crash landing on the field. Greenpeace has since apologized to the two audience members injured in the stunt, and Bavaria's interior minister said that the guy was lucky marksmen noticed the Greenpeace banner and didn't shoot him. With all that said, if the goal was to raise awareness, the guy's screw-up probably got more eyes on him than if the plan had succeeded.