Emirates, the super-connector airline, based in Dubai, recently found itself in a situation where they flew just one passenger on a Boeing 777 that would have usually operated for about 350+ passengers, found themselves in a situation where they had just one passenger. This is certainly not new, and other people have found themselves to be alone on a whole plane as well, but I don’t recall a flight being operated with one person in the cabin for a large jet such as the Boeing 777.