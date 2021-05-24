John Legg: Something beautiful during the pandemic
Early on, it was clear Florida’s leadership was committed to putting students first. As one of the most grueling school years winds down and the chaotic events of this school year are starting to move to our rearview, Florida educators’ determined efforts are now beginning to come to fruition. Through their remarkable work and laserlike focus, Florida’s students and families are in a far better position than the majority of their counterparts throughout the U.S.floridapolitics.com