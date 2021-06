ARLINGTON, Texas, June 4 — Here is the question of the day. What is one of the best feelings in the world? If you’re unsure, it is coming home to your own surroundings after a very long trip, no matter what your occupation is. With this in mind, the Texas Rangers have to be riding a wave of relief. They have just come home from a nine-game road trip in which they lost all nine games. The trip started in Anaheim against the Los Angeles Angels. Then it was on to Seattle for four against the Seattle Mariners. To cap it off, they played three in the Mile High City against the Colorado Rockies. Friday night they began a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays. It was a good night, as the Rangers were able to snap their skid against the Rays. The final score was 5-4.