Data from the CDC is predicting that the number of Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths will fall over the next four weeks. The CDC forecast showed that there will be a total of 596,000 to 606,000 Covid-19 deaths by June 19th. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, as of Thursday 593,288 people were killed by the virus and over 33 million people in the U.S. have been diagnosed with the virus. This news comes as more states are putting pressure on their populations to get vaccinated.