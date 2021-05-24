newsbreak-logo
One APF personnel and eight Indian traders injured in a scuffle

By Khabarhub
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKATHMANDU: An Armed Police Force (APF) personnel and eight Indian traders were wounded in a scuffle that occurred last night along the Nepal-India border in Matihani municipality-8 of Mahottari. The situation turned tense when Indians demolished and removed a makeshift post and help desk set up for coronavirus test along...

