Virtual conference to bolster individuals helping youth in foster care
May is Foster Care Awareness Month, and in recognition the Bexar County Fostering Educational Success Pilot Project (BCFES) is hosting an inaugural conference to showcase how individuals can make a difference in the lives of foster youth. BCFES is a county-wide collaboration between UTSA and several child advocates across Bexar County that develops programs and practices to guide students with a history of foster care toward successfully enrolling and completing college.www.utsa.edu