Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bexar County, TX

Virtual conference to bolster individuals helping youth in foster care

UT San Antonio
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay is Foster Care Awareness Month, and in recognition the Bexar County Fostering Educational Success Pilot Project (BCFES) is hosting an inaugural conference to showcase how individuals can make a difference in the lives of foster youth. BCFES is a county-wide collaboration between UTSA and several child advocates across Bexar County that develops programs and practices to guide students with a history of foster care toward successfully enrolling and completing college.

www.utsa.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Bexar County, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
San Antonio, TX
Society
County
Bexar County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Welfare#Mental Health#Awards Ceremony#Bcfes#Utsa#The University Of Texas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Bidens announce death of 'first dog' Champ

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Saturday announced the passing of their German shepherd Champ, who they called a "constant, cherished companion" for 13 years. "In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive...
Portland, ORPosted by
CBS News

Dozens of Portland police officers resign from crowd control unit after officer indicted for allegedly assaulting protestor

Approximately 50 police officers working for Portland's rapid response unit resigned this week, a day after a team member was indicted for allegedly assaulting a protester last year. Participation in the unit was voluntary, and the officers will continue working for the police department in their regular assignments, according to...