KATHMANDU: The Supreme Court (SC) of Nepal is hearing a writ petition filed against the oath of office and secrecy taken by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday. Arguing that Prime Minister failed to follow all the terminologies and clauses recited by President Bidya Bhandari in letter and spirit during the swearing-in ceremony, constitutional experts Chandra Kanta Gyawali, Lokendra Oli, Keshar Jung KC have demand in the writs that the Prime Minister Oli should not be allowed to execute his day-to-day affairs until he is sworn-in again.