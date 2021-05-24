Halstead pensioners mark VE Day in style with themed celebration

Samantha, a corporate event manager, and Christopher, a Navy officer, met and fell in love when they both were living in San Diego. At the time, Christopher was stationed there and happened to run into Samatha on a night out with his friends. “The funny thing is,” Samantha recalls, “we each rarely went out in downtown San Diego, so we always say it was meant to be that we met that night.” After striking up a conversation and taking a few shots of Jameson Samantha says they couldn’t stop talking the rest of the night. “It was like we were in our own little world in the back of the bar.” Fast forward a few years, with a Windy City proposal and a relocation to the DC area, the couple decided to marry at at the Northern Virginia venue, Shadow Creek.