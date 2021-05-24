newsbreak-logo
Halstead pensioners mark VE Day in style with themed celebration

By George Ware, @GeorgeWare7
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRESIDENTS of a Halstead care home have been marking the end of the Second World War with a street party event. Colne View care home, on Dame Mary Walk, has been marking the Victory in Europe Day - more commonly known as VE Day. The care home hosted a street...

