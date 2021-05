When: Friday, May 14, 8 a.m. The Field: 7 teams (Boston University, Bucknell, Colgate, Holy Cross, Lehigh, Loyola, Navy) LEWISBURG, Pa. -- The Bucknell rowing team has been preparing all spring for the Patriot League Championships, and that day arrives on Friday when the Bison will join six other conference rivals on the Cooper River. Fans can watch all of the action on ESPN+, with prelims starting at 8 a.m. and finals getting underway just after noon.