Baraga County Mem-orial Hospital’s board of directors has brought a veteran health care official on board to lead the search for a replacement for former CEO Margie Hale. Hale left BCMH for a regional chief nursing officer position with Aspirus Health. (See related story.) Jerry Worden, 67, of Marquette, has joined the hospital administration in an interim role to coordinate the search for a new Chief Executive Officer. He brings a wealth of experience to the task, including 40 years in health care. Worden is already scheduling initial interviews with candidates this week. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.