Offenders who spit or cough at their victims will face tougher sentences under new official guidelines.The Sentencing Council published the new guidance on Thursday which also recommends judges and magistrates should consider longer sentences or tougher penalties for people offenders whose victim is an emergency worker.The guidelines for attempted murder have also been revised with a new sentence range of up to 40 years.Assaults resulting in physical injury which include “deliberate spitting or coughing” could see offenders spend up to two and a half months longer in prison.Other “high culpability” factors have been introduced, including the “intention to cause fear...