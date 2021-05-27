Quirky Vacation Rentals Around Los Angeles

Think of unusual vacation rentals, and you probably don’t think of vacationing at home in Los Angeles. But there are many creative, fun homes for rent that will help you shake up your next vacation time.

Who knew you could rent everything from a treehouse to a Tiki shack?

No matter what your preference is, there are hundreds of unusual vacation rentals available across Los Angeles. Have fun and explore something new with this list of unusual but awesome vacation rentals in your own town.

Marina del Rey

I've always been a big fan of unusual kinds of accommodation, so it wasn't hard to decide where to look for vacation rentals: Airbnb.

They have dozens of unusual properties in Los Angeles, and I thought I'd highlight five of my favorites in Los Angeles for a stay-cation at home.

If you’re the kind of person that doesn’t like to live the same kind of life that everyone else does, then you might enjoy having a peek into these unusual vacation rentals, too.

1. Historic Art Nouveau Castle

Bel Air/ Beverley Crest, Los Angeles

Nestled in the hills above LA. This house stands alone on a private street in Beverly Glen Canyon. Two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, kitchen, living room, two-car garage, and outside porch.

This one-of-a-kind sun-drenched canyon home is known locally for its sculpted Art Nouveau theme. As a previous guest wrote in her review,

"The house is absolutely stunning. Should definitely be a magazine cover or used for movies." - Lori, Airbnb

2. The Tiki Love Shack

Venice, Los Angeles

If you are okay with small spaces, this is a quirky place to stay close to the beach, Abbot Kinney. The owner advises people should be under 6 feet tall to stay comfortably inside the shack.

Ensure you have a classic Tiki Zombie cocktail (a classic Los Angeles cocktail) when you head out to local Venice restaurants for the full Tiki weekend experience.

3. Original Hollywood Motorhome

East Hollywood, Los Angeles

Imagine Hollywood stars waiting between shoots in this original motorhome. Now you can live the Hollywood life, too. The camping experience can even be enhanced using the host's green screen studio inside their property.

Are you ready to hit the town? There is no kitchen on board, but who has time to cook when there's so much entertainment and places to eat right outside your door every night?

3. Yurt Hideaway in Topanga

Topanga, LA County

The property where the yurt resides has quite a story. Once owned by Ken Shapiro, instrumental in creating Saturday Night Live, he entertained the National Lampoon crowd. But its history stretches back to when one of the ranches onsite was once home to a still who made illegal whiskey during prohibition.

When you fall asleep to the sound of crickets at night or wander through the gardens watching hummingbirds by day, you'll feel like you're miles away from everything, even though Los Angeles is just minutes away.

4. Stay in a 1973 VW by the beach

Redondo Beach, Los Angeles County

It takes a little while to get the hang of driving a classic VW van, but once you do, you will wonder why we still don't make engines like this today. Driving alone is a fantastic experience, even in downtown Los Angeles - but on the highway along the coast, that's another level.

When you stay overnight in one of these vans, it's not just traveling; it's time traveling. Who doesn't want to be a surfer, even if you can't surf - it's a fun thing to try once in your life.

5. Serene Japanse studio with koi pond

Woodland Hills, Los Angeles

This place feels like your own personal oasis when you're tired from a long day of exploring the LA area. It is very close to many freeways for easy access to any part of town. The reviews mention it is "serene." A past visitor, Jeremy, writes: "The landscaping is gorgeous, and the studio itself was very cozy and welcoming." Sounds like the perfect Zen getaway in Los Angeles to me.

Places to stay in LA that are anything but ordinary

Los Angeles

Sometimes the best vacation experience comes from doing something out of the ordinary. Some Cali vacation places give you an experience so far removed from civilization you can forget you're actually in L.A. There's something to be said for sleeping under the stars every so often, but if you want your vacation to include creature comforts, these unique rental properties offer cool places to stay that go beyond the typical hotel room or beach house.

Check dates and availability on Airbnb.com.

What's your idea of a great vacation in Los Angeles? Have you ever stayed in a place that is out of the ordinary? We'd love to hear your feedback in the comments section below.

