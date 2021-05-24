newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Henderson names Liverpool ‘sense’ he had after seeing fans at Anfield

By Jonny Whitfield
TEAMtalk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool captain Jordan Henderson says that he had a feeling his team would clinch their place in the top four with the support of returning fans. Ten thousand supporters returned to Anfield to watch the Reds beat Crystal Palace 2-0. Jurgen Klopp’s men ended up finishing third, despite big concerns about a top-four finish earlier in the season. Indeed, Chelsea lost to Aston Villa while Tottenham defeated Leicester to open up the possibility.

