Henderson names Liverpool ‘sense’ he had after seeing fans at Anfield

RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has confirmed that Liverpool target Ibrahima Konate does have “an exit clause”, which the Premier League outfit is expected to exploit. This initial report comes from Sky Germany (via TEAMtalk), with the Reds having been warned that an attempt to pay the fee – reportedly around £34m – in installments, according to The Times (via the Mirror), would lead to a potential deal being called off altogether.