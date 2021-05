Update: We may be minutes away from an Xbox Series X restock at the Microsoft Store. Our Xbox Series X restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider may send an alert if the official Microsoft Store has the console in stock in a few minutes and you'll get a heads-up – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications. When is the Xbox Series X supposed to restock? We always see the Microsoft Store put out consoles on Sunday night, and for the Series X that's happened for two of the last three weeks on Sunday into Monday morning at 12am EDT / 9pm PDT.