EUGENE, Ore. — A tightly played series concluded in fitting fashion Sunday, when No. 7 Arizona used a two-run home run to beat No. 12 Oregon 2-0 at Jane Sanders Stadium. The two teams split the four-game series, with the Ducks (33-15, 11-10 Pac-12) winning two of the three conference games. Sunday's game was the only one of the four that wasn't decided by a single run, with the Wildcats outscoring the Ducks in aggregate just 7-6 over the four games.