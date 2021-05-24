Automotive Body Control Module Market Value To Increase By $ 2.16 Bn During 2021-2025 | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the automotive body control module market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.16 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?Based on the application, the market witnessed maximum growth in the passenger cars segment in 2020.
- What are the major trends in the market?The introduction of mandatory safety regulations by governing bodies is the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, FEV Group GmbH, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Intellias Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., and Robert Bosch GmbH are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?The market is driven by the increased adoption of electronics in modern vehicles. However, data security concerns might challenge growth.
- How big is the APAC market?APAC dominated the market with a 57% share in 2020.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, FEV Group GmbH, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Intellias Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., and Robert Bosch GmbH are some of the major market participants. Although the increased adoption of electronics in modern vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities, data security concerns are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive body control module market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Automotive Body Control Module Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Body Control Module Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Automotive Body Control Module Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive body control module market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Body Control Module Market Size
- Automotive Body Control Module Market Trends
- Automotive Body Control Module Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the introduction of mandatory safety regulations by governing bodies as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Body Control Module Market growth during the next few years.
Automotive Body Control Module Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive body control module market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive body control module market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive body control module market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive body control module market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Competitive Scenario
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aptiv Plc
- Continental AG
- FEV Group GmbH
- HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Intellias Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Nidec Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
