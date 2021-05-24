newsbreak-logo
SWA Group Tapped for Memorial and LGBTQ+ Space at Harvey Milk Plaza, in San Francisco

ArchDaily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Hickman reports on San Francisco's latest inclusive memorial, for the Architect's Newspaper, designed by SWA, a firm that operates two Bay Area studios (San Francisco and Sausalito) as well as offices in Texas, Southern California, New York City, and Shanghai. Selected by FHMP from a shortlist of four firms that submitted proposals, out of 17 invited offices, SWA shared their winning conceptual design for the memorial at Harvey Milk Plaza.

