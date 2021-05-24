$ 772 Mn Growth In Global Coding Bootcamp Market | Increase In Student Enrollments To Be Major Trend | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Set to grow by USD 772.04 million during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the coding bootcamp market to register a CAGR of almost 17%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 4Geeks Academy LLC, Barcelona Code School, Dataquest Labs Inc., Galvanize Inc., General Assembly Space Inc., Hash Map Labs Inc., Ironhack Inc., Makers Academy, Thinkful Inc., and Udacity Inc. are some of the major market participants. The low cost of bootcamps will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Coding Bootcamp Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Coding Bootcamp Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Individual Learners

Institutional Learners

Geography

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Coding Bootcamp Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and ScopeTo help businesses improve their market position, the coding bootcamp market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 4Geeks Academy LLC, Barcelona Code School, Dataquest Labs Inc., Galvanize Inc., General Assembly Space Inc., Hash Map Labs Inc., Ironhack Inc., Makers Academy, Thinkful Inc., and Udacity Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Coding Bootcamp Market size

Coding Bootcamp Market trends

Coding Bootcamp Market industry analysis

An increase in student enrollments is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, increase in formal education may threaten the growth of the market.

Coding Bootcamp Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist coding bootcamp market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the coding bootcamp market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the coding bootcamp market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coding bootcamp market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Mode of delivery

Market segments

Comparison by Mode of delivery

Full-time bootcamps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Part-time bootcamps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Mode of delivery

Market Segmentation by Language

Market segments

Comparison by Language

Java - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Python - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

.NET - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Ruby - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Language

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

4Geeks Academy LLC

Barcelona Code School

Dataquest Labs Inc.

Galvanize Inc.

General Assembly Space Inc.

Hash Map Labs Inc.

Ironhack Inc.

Makers Academy

Thinkful Inc.

Udacity Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

