newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates VER, MDP, EQT, HOME, EQC; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

VEREIT, Inc. (VER) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Realty Income Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, VEREIT shareholders will receive 0.705 shares of Realty Income stock for every share of VEREIT stock they own. If you are a VEREIT shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Meredith Corporation (MDP) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its spin-off of its National Media Group portfolio and simultaneous sale of its Local Media Group assets to Gray Television for $2.7 billion in cash. Under the terms of the transaction, Meredith's National Media Group portfolio will be spun out to shareholders as a standalone publicly traded company, with shareholders receiving approximately $14.50 in cash per share and 1-for-1 equity share in post-close Meredith. If you are a Meredith shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

EQT Corporation (EQT) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Alta Resources Development, LLC. Under the purchase agreement, EQT will acquire all of the membership interests in Alta's upstream and midstream subsidiaries for approximately $2.925 billion in cash and stock. EQT is expected to issue approximately 105 million shares of EQT common stock in connection with the merger. If you are an EQT shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

At Home Group Inc. (HOME) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds affiliated with Hellman & Friedman for $36.00 per share in cash. If you are an At Home shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation. Under the merger, Equity Commonwealth will acquire Monmouth in an all-stock transaction. Upon closing, Equity Commonwealth shareholders are expected to own approximately 65% of the pro forma company. If you are an Equity Commonwealth shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:Halper Sadeh LLP Daniel Sadeh, Esq. Zachary Halper, Esq.(212) 763-0060 sadeh@halpersadeh.com zhalper@halpersadeh.com https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-ver-mdp-eqt-home-eqc-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301297505.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
267
Followers
18K+
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eqc#Mdp#Eqt#Equity Securities#Investor#Securities Fraud#Media Company#Fiduciary Duties#Mdp#Home#Eqc#Realty Income Corporation#Meredith Corporation#Local Media Group#Gray Television#Eqt Corporation#Llc#Home Group Inc#Hellman Friedman#Vereit Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Position Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,558 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Gannett were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Liberated Syndication Inc. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - LSYN

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTC: LSYN) resulting from allegations that Libsyn may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Libsyn securities you...
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Romeo Power, Inc. Class Action Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders Of Deadline In Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

RADNOR, Pa., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Romeo Power, Inc. ("Romeo") (RMO) (NYSE: RMO.WT) f/k/a RMG Acquisition Corp. ("RMG") (NYSE: RMG) (NYSE: RMG.U) (NYSE: RMG.WS) investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Romeo securities between October 5, 2020 and March 30, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 14,697 Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Receives Expected Notice From The NYSE Regarding Delayed Filing Of Quarterly Report

On April 12, 2021, the Acting Director of the Division of Corporation Finance and Acting Chief Accountant of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") together issued a statement regarding the accounting and reporting considerations for warrants issued by special purpose acquisition companies entitled "Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ('SPACs')" (the "SEC Staff Statement"). As previously disclosed, given the scope of the process for determining the appropriate accounting treatment of its outstanding warrants in accordance with the SEC Staff Statement and Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 815-40, Derivatives and Hedging: Contracts in an Entities Own Equity, Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (the "Company") was unable to complete and file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") by the required due date without unreasonable effort and expense.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $896,000 in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 76,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.05% of GoPro as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. Receives Noncompliance Notice Regarding Late Form 10-Q Filing From The NYSE

New York, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: "VHAQU" or the "Company") announces that on May 25, 2021, as a result of its inability to timely file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q"), it received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") stating that the Company is not in compliance with the NYSE American's continued listing requirements under the timely filing criteria established in the NYSE American LLC Company Guide. Under the Section 1007 of the NYSE American LLC Company Guide, the Company could be granted up to 12 months to cure the late filer deficiency. The initial six month period to regain compliance is automatic and the additional six months is only granted upon request by the Company and approval by the NYSE. The NYSE notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on the NYSE American.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Aterian, Inc. F/k/a Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. Investors With Losses Over $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important July 12 Deadline In Securities Class Action - ATER, MWK

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Aterian, Inc. (ATER) - Get Report f/k/a Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (MWK) - Get Report between December 1, 2020 through May 3, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important July 12, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. Announces Closing Of $230 Million Initial Public Offering Including Full Exercise Of Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (the "Company") announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 23,000,000 shares of Class A common stock, which included the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option of 3,000,000 shares of Class A common stock. The offering was priced at $10.00 per share, generating total gross proceeds of $230,000,000. The shares of Class A common stock are listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "DYNS".
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Reminds Investors Of Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against Credit Suisse Group AG

RADNOR, Pa., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) - Get Report ("Credit Suisse") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Credit Suisse American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") between October 29, 2020 and March 31, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

MDH Acquisition Corp. Regulatory Filing Requirement

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MDH Acquisition Corp. (MDH) (the "Company") announced today that it received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual as a result of its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Q1 2021 Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). As indicated in the Form 12b-25 filed by the Company with the SEC on May 17, 2021, the Company is in the process of reevaluating the accounting treatment of the public and private warrants issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering (the "Warrants") following the SEC Staff's issuance of the "Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies" (the "Statement"). The Statement provides guidance for all special purpose acquisition companies, including the Company, regarding the accounting and reporting for their warrants.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. Receives Notification Of Deficiency From Nasdaq Related To Delayed Filing Of Quarterly Report On Form 10-Q

890 5 th Avenue Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENFA, ENFAU, ENFAW) (the "Company") received today, May 28, 2021, a standard notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that, as a result of not having timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q"), the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Rule"), which Rule requires timely filing of all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

EverCommerce Files Registration Statement For Proposed Initial Public Offering

DENVER, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce, a leading service commerce platform, announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. EverCommerce intends to list its common stock on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "EVCM."
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

American Financial Group, Inc. Announces Closing Of The Sale Of Its Annuity Businesses And Declares Special Dividend

American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) - Get Report announced today the closing of the sale of its Annuity businesses, consisting of Great American Life Insurance Company (GALIC) and its two insurance subsidiaries, Annuity Investors Life Insurance Company and Manhattan National Life Insurance Company, as well as a broker-dealer affiliate, Great American Advisors, Inc., and insurance distributor, AAG Insurance Agency, Inc. to Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual). Total after-tax cash proceeds from the sale are approximately $3.5 billion.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

EDOC Acquisition Corp. Regains NASDAQ Compliance Following Filing Of Delayed Annual Report And Quarterly Report

Victor, NY, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EDOC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ADOCU) (the "Company") announced today that it has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2020 (the "Form 10-K"), as well as its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and has now regained Nasdaq compliance.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital Announces Receipt Of Notification Letter From NASDAQ

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Queen's Gambit Growth Capital (the "Company") announced today that it received a notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Capital Market (the "NASDAQ") indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's securities on the NASDAQ. The Company has 60 days, or until July 26, 2021, to submit a plan to regain compliance with respect to the delinquent Form 10-Q. The Company may regain compliance prior to this deadline by filing the Form 10-Q. The Company anticipates filing the Form 10-Q as soon as possible.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

TUSCAN HOLDINGS CORP. RECEIVES NASDAQ NOTIFICATION REGARDING DELAYED FORM 10-Q

NEW YORK, New York, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) - Get Report ("Tuscan" or the "Company"), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, announced that on May 28, 2021, it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") advising that because the Company failed to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q"), the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Rule"). Nasdaq has informed the Company that it has until July 26, 2021 to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Rule, provided that the Company will not be required to submit a plan if the Form 10-Q is filed before such date. If Nasdaq approves the Company's plan, it has the discretion to grant the Company an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-Q (or until November 22, 2021) to regain compliance.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

G Squared Ascend I Inc. Announces Receipt Of Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing

CHICAGO, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE: GSQD, the "Company") announced today that on May 25, 2021, the Company received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual because the Company has not timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's stock on the NYSE, and indicated that the Company has six months to file its Form 10-Q to regain compliance.