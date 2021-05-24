Cancel
Metal Mining

Mexus Working Towards Agreement With Large Mining Company

CABORCA, Mexico, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) ("Mexus" or the "Company) announced that it has been working with a group of geologists from the neighboring Herradura mine. The group is reviewing a plan to develop a possible 1 million + oz gold bulk mineral target at the companies Santa Elena mine located in Caborca, MX. This is in addition to the estimated 150 to 200k oz gold from the vein quartz structure which will be confirmed and added to the calculated reserves. Geologists are gathering technical information for imminent core drilling of the major structures which will begin in the next few weeks as to achieve the valuation of a highly economical mineral deposit or deposits. Also, the mining engineering group continues to visit the site and exchange technical information on the Santa Elena mining system. It is expected that an agreement for continued drilling with a long-term financial agreement will be reached in the coming weeks.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com .

Mexus Gold US (775) 721-9960 Paul Thompson Sr

Cautionary Statement

Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.

