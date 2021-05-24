newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Sungrow Strengthens The Cyber Security With IEC 62443-4-1 International Security Standard CB Certification

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

BEIJING, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, announced recently the Company's implementation of the IEC 62443-4-1 industry security standard, which was certified by the international certification organization DEKRA. Sungrow is now the first company with CB certification of this standard in the renewable energy industry; thus, this is an important milestone in Sungrow's ongoing commitment to cyber security.

The standard IEC 62443-4- 1 specifies process requirements for the secure development of products used in industrial control and automation system (IACS) and defines a secure development lifecycle for developing and maintaining secure products. The standard sees cyber security as an ongoing process and caters to the development of IACS components that are secure-by-design. The integration of these components into an industrial environment has to be governed by defense-in-depth policies and practices.

The standard has been incorporated into the IECEE CB certification system. It is one of the best practice standards selected by the EU Network and Information Security Directive (NIS Directive). Countries including the United States, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Australia and India have adopted the standard as their national code.

From design and development to testing and implementation, Sungrow is strictly in line with the rigorous secure product development life-cycle process, including the security management, specification of security requirements, secure by design, secure implementation, security verification and validation testing, management of security-related issues, security update management and security guidelines.

"Sungrow iSolarCloud system solution passed all requirements of the standard. We're proud to be among the few cyber security companies offering a certified solution that is designed with security into products from the beginning of the development life cycle. This is all thanks to the diligent work of our dedicated technical team," said James Wu, Vice President of Sungrow.

Industrial cyber security is especially vital in an agile Industrial IoT (IIoT) environment. The certification is just the tip of the iceberg regarding Sungrow's commitment to industrial security. "Security will always be a priority for our customers. Sungrow will continue to build and deliver certified products that address their security needs," Wu added.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 154 GW installed worldwide as of December 2020. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 24-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting: www.sungrowpower.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sungrow-strengthens-the-cyber-security-with-iec-62443-4-1-international-security-standard-cb-certification-301297503.html

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
267
Followers
18K+
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iec#International Security#Security Management#Security Systems#Global Security#Energy Security#Company#Iecee#Gw#University#Security Requirements#Industrial Cyber Security#Cb Certification#Industrial Security#Secure Implementation#Energy Storage Systems#Certified Products#Process Requirements#Automation System#Iacs Components
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Singapore
Related
Technologyrusi.org

Optimising Cyber Security Public–Private Partnerships

Industry and government are both vital cyber security providers, yet the ways they can work together remain misunderstood. Public–private partnerships (PPPs) have long been a mainstay of national cyber security strategies, but what exactly are they? Despite their longstanding popularity, references to PPPs are often shrouded in vague generalities. Policy proposals regularly extol the benefits of ‘information sharing’, yet recommendations need to go further in understanding the spectrum of collaboration opportunities and the respective benefits and limitations of different operating models. Critically, discussions on PPPs need to move beyond loose plans to merely collaborate and instead get serious on the logistics, operational details and meaningful engagement that address how such benefits can be practically derived.
Technologycampussafetymagazine.com

Better Cybersecurity Standards Mean Better Physical Security

The convergence of IT and physical security has illuminated the need for interoperability standards. Without government standards to adopt, the physical security industry started a successful effort, through different organizations, to promulgate its own standards back when IP-based equipment began to take off. Security companies, competitors in the marketplace, began...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Worldwide Maritime Information Industry To 2026 - Key Players Include Inmarsat, L3 Technologies And Raytheon Among Others

DUBLIN, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The "Maritime Information Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global maritime information market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Maritime navigation has been used since centuries for trade, traveling and security purposes. The...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Global International Health Insurance (IPMI) Market Overview, Competitive Landscape Report 2021 - Tele-health, AI And Other New Technology Will Change How Insurers, Brokers And Customers Interact

DUBLIN, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "International Health Insurance (IPMI) 2021: 3 Volume Bundle Offer" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. International health insurance for expats, third country nationals, domestic nationals and global nomads is a three -volume package updated in 2021 with more companies and more countries.
Softwarearxiv.org

Integration of Security Standards in DevOps Pipelines: An Industry Case Study

In the last decade, companies adopted DevOps as a fast path to deliver software products according to customer expectations, with well aligned teams and in continuous cycles. As a basic practice, DevOps relies on pipelines that simulate factory swim-lanes. The more automation in the pipeline, the shorter a lead time is supposed to be. However, applying DevOps is challenging, particularly for industrial control systems (ICS) that support critical infrastructures and that must obey to rigorous requirements from security regulations and standards. Current research on security compliant DevOps presents open gaps for this particular domain and in general for systematic application of security standards. In this paper, we present a systematic approach to integrate standard-based security activities into DevOps pipelines and highlight their automation potential. Our intention is to share our experiences and help practitioners to overcome the trade-off between adding security activities into the development process and keeping a short lead time. We conducted an evaluation of our approach at a large industrial company considering the IEC 62443-4-1 security standard that regulates ICS. The results strengthen our confidence in the usefulness of our approach and artefacts, and in that they can support practitioners to achieve security compliance while preserving agility including short lead times.
Public SafetyPosted by
TheConversationAU

Cyber attacks can shut down critical infrastructure. It's time to make cyber security compulsory

On May 7, a pipeline system carrying almost half the fuel used on the east coast of the United States was crippled by a major cyber attack. The five-day shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline resulted in widespread fuel shortages and panic-buying as Virginia, North Carolina and Florida declared a state of emergency. The attack highlights how vulnerable critical infrastructure such as fuel pipelines are in an era of growing cyber security threats. In Australia, we believe the time has come to make it compulsory for critical infrastructure companies to implement serious cyber security measures. Collateral damage The risk of cyber attacks on...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Label standard and best practices for Kubernetes security

This article talks about label standard and best practices for Kubernetes security, a common area where I see organizations struggle to define the set of labels required to meet their security requirements. My advice is to always start with a hierarchical security design that can achieve your enterprise security and compliance requirements, then define your label standard in alignment with your design.
Public Healthfinextra.com

Cyber Security Post-Pandemic

Ongoing hybrid working practices threaten to leave financial institutions exposed after the pandemic. The pandemic has been devastating for many people and firms, however, some found a silver lining. As bad as things might have been for people, economies and society, it was boom-time for cyber criminals. They flourished during 2020, and will continue to be a major threat as we get back to business.
Lawworldpipelines.com

comforte AG comments on new US cyber security bill

The Cyber Exercise Act would also require CISA to assist state and local governments and private industry to assess the safety and security of critical infrastructure. The measure, which comes on the heels of the high profile, disabling Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack, amends the Homeland Security Act of 2002 that created the eponymous federal agency.
Technologycshub.com

Making The Business Case For Cyber Security

Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt (FUD) no longer has a seat at the table. Gone are the halcyon days of the cyber security vision being to simply fix technical problems. Enabling the business is now the mission. Benchmarking against your peers is a great way to understand how your program measures up in accomplishing that mission, Take the annual Mid-Year Cyber Trends & CISO Trends Survey now.
ElectronicsPosted by
TheStreet

WISeKey And Parrot Strengthen Partnership On Drone Security

WISeKey and Parrot strengthen partnership on drone security. In the wake of the recent evolutions of drone regulation , t he t wo partners are combining their technology and expertise in digital security to increase security standards in the drone industry . Their common objective is to bring trust , while a growing number of public and private organizations rely significantly on drone services for their activit ies .
aithority.com

MRO Improves Security Posture With HITRUST CSF and SOC 2 Certifications

Compliance Commitment, Security Measures Exceed Industry Expectations. MRO, a leader in the secure, compliant and efficient exchange of Protected Health Information (PHI), announced that it has achieved mission-critical security measures that meet and exceed key regulations protecting sensitive information across the healthcare industry. Working with cybersecurity assessment and advisory firm...
Technologyshipinsight.com

KR recognises SHI’s Ship Cyber Security Simulator

The Korean Register (KR) has awarded a Statement of Fact (SoF) for cyber security risk assessment and vulnerability diagnosis to Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for its ‘Ship Cyber Security Simulator’. KR and SHI signed a memorandum of understanding with Samsung Heavy Industries’ Ship & Ocean Research Center last year to...
Softwaremanufactur3dmag.com

Protolabs secures Qualification of Manufacturer Certification from DNV for Energy Applications

DNV, the independent energy expert and assurance provider, has certified Protolabs, the world’s fastest digital manufacturing source for rapid prototyping and on-demand production, with its Qualification of Manufacturer Certification. Protolabs, thus, becomes the first additive manufacturing service provider in Powder Bed Fusion Technology in energy applications. The DNV Qualification of...
TechnologyStreetInsider.com

Leading Autonomous Cyber AI Powerhouse Darktrace Joins World Cyber Security Summit -Africa

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Africa, May 24, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - - The first company to apply AI to the challenge of cyber security, Darktrace, will feature at Trescon's virtual edition of the World Cyber Security Summit on May 24 2021. With a special focus on Africa, WCSS will aim to gather over 300 global online participants including Africa's leading government authorities, top cyber security solution providers and senior-level decision-makers from enterprises to share insights on Africa's budding cyber security market.
Technologyaithority.com

Cyber Security Incident

Ardagh Group S.A. announces that it recently experienced a cyber security incident, in response to which the Group promptly initiated defence and containment procedures, including pro-actively shutting down certain IT systems and applications. The Group’s IT team, supported by external cyber security and other specialists, has been working to remediate...
Technologysakalas.info

Key Cyber Security Capabilities T

In the modern IT security, soft skills take on a slightly different meaning — while social communication and teamwork are important, critical thinking and even general psychology is even more important skillset of modern IT security specialist. He or she needs to:. know social engineering techniques to identify possible threats...
SoftwareVentureBeat

AI, cyber terrain analytics improve hybrid multicloud security

Typical hybrid cloud IT integration strategies have fundamental design flaws that CIOs and CISOs need to address if they’re going to avert another attack on the scale of SolarWinds. The design flaws are evident in existing approaches to integrating public and private clouds with legacy systems. Inconsistent endpoint security and privileged access management has turned out to be highly penetrable and painfully lacking.
TechnologyPosted by
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Cyber Security Staff in even more Demand

Cyber Security expert Jim Turner of Frontline Managed Services says every company without Cyber Security Staff is at risk. "There's no company too small that's not either being targeted by these ransom gangs or accidentally getting caught up in one because a bad actor got an email address and sent an employee (working remotely, probably) a phishing link." Turner says basic cyber security know-how doesn't need a masters degree - just up to date training. "There are training programs for individuals who have at least have some computer experience that they can be brought up to speed on some aspects of cyber security." Turner says training is as close as a 2-year college or special classes for computer-savvy people.
Softwareaustinnews.net

iText Software Receives ISO/IEC 27001:2017 Certification for its Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) Covering Its Products and Treatment of Customer's Confidential Information Within Support

IText is the only PDF SDK technology provider to have achieved this certification. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / iText, a global leader in innovative PDF technology, announced today that it has achieved the ISO 27001:2017 certification of its Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) covering its products and treatment of customers' confidential information within support. iText considers this standard as a critical requirement and necessary investment to be able to support the rigorous data requirements and cybersecurity conformance of its growing base of Enterprise customers.