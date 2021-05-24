TCS wins record title for world's largest programming game

A set of sinuous lines found in the Thar Desert of India may be the largest geoglyph ever discovered. Geoglyphs, which are sprawling designs formed with earth or stone, have not previously been found in India, though they are known from other deserts in Peru and in Kazakhstan. The Indian glyph consists of several spirals and a long, snaking line that doubles back on itself again and again. All told, the patterns cover 51 acres (20.8 hectares) of the arid region near the border with Pakistan. A hike along all the lines would make for a journey of 30 miles (48 kilometers).