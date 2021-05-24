newsbreak-logo
Gnubiotics Gains Allowance Of Patent Of Microbiome Markers For Prediction, Identification And Treatment Of Pet Obesity From The European Patent Office

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gnubiotics Sciences SA (Gnubiotics), a Swiss biotech company pioneering novel microbiome targeted solutions for humans and companion animals, today announced the allowance from the European Patent Office (EPO) for its patent application 19812838.1 (EPO pubication 3695018). This is a key patent filing covering the microbiome-based prediction, identification and treatment of feline obesity.

According to the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention, an estimated 56% of dogs and 60% of cats were overweight or obese in 2018. Excess weight in pets may lead to conditions such as high blood pressure, difficulty breathing, arthritis and joint health issues as well as a weakened immune system.

" This allowed patent, will be the first covering a microbiome based paradigm to predict, diagnose and treat feline obesity, a major cause of diabetes and chronic kidney disease (CKD) in felines. We believe that early detection and predictive microbome based modalities could provide more effective methods for management of chronic diseases in our pets." commented Dr. Yemi Adesokan, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder of Gnubiotics.

Bacteria that reside in human and animal guts are called collectively the gut microbiome. These bacteria play a vital role in the digestion of essential nutrients as well as defense against undesirable gut microbes. Imbalances in the microbiome can be correlated to a range of diseases, including obesity.

Prior to the filing of this patent application by Gnubiotics, scientists have studied the links between the gut microbiome and body weight. However, the specific bacterial species and strains correlated to weight had remained unclear; until this filing.

"Our quest to find these species and strains brought us deep into the microbiome of these felines to gain access into what truly differentiates obese and lean phenotypes.

We are excited that through this innovation we can better serve our pets and monitor their weight before it becomes too late. This is a fundamental step in understanding the microbiome in general and a natural progression towards our human applications where we continue to use the same approach to understand and stratify patients." added Adesokan .

REVELAbiome™ Gnubiotics product based on these novel markers in designed to unlock the immense potential of the microbiome as a predictor of a range of conditions and paves the way for early, new and personalized care options for your pets. This allowed patent by the EPO, enables a new standard in animal care and also provides broad protections for our REVELAbiome™ platform.

About Gnubiotics Sciences SA

Gnubiotics Sciences is a Swiss biotech company with a growing pipeline of microbiome targeted candidates designed for both animals and humans. Beyond its pipeline, Gnubiotics has also developed REVELAbiome™, a proprietary ultra-high resolution sequencing approach that enables detection and quantitation of bacterial taxonomy up to the strain level. To learn more, please visit www.gnubiotics.com or follow us on Twitter at @Gnubiotics.

Media Contact Email: info@gnubiotics.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gnubiotics-gains-allowance-of-patent-of-microbiome-markers-for-prediction-identification-and-treatment-of-pet-obesity-from-the-european-patent-office-301297533.html

SOURCE Gnubiotics Sciences SA

