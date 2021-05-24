Dense Fog Advisory issued for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 02:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Kenosha; Milwaukee; Ozaukee; Racine; Walworth; Washington; Waukesha DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility to a quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Washington, Ozaukee, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Walworth, Racine and Kenosha Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.alerts.weather.gov