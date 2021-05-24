Dense Fog Advisory issued for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Dodge; Green; Green Lake; Iowa; Jefferson; Lafayette; Marquette; Rock; Sauk; Walworth RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT .The anticipated very warm and windy conditions, in combination with low relative humidity will lead to critical fire weather conditions today. The Wisconsin DNR strongly advising citizens to avoid burning in the affected areas. Contact your local DNR office for more information. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS IN SOUTHERN WISCONSIN The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a Red Flag Warning for critical fire weather, which is in effect until 8 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Marquette...Green Lake...Sauk...Columbia Dodge...Iowa...Dane...Jefferson...Lafayette...Green...Rock and Walworth. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * TIMING * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the low 80s. * IMPACTS...Dry conditions will support efficient fire maintenance and spread. Avoiding burning and the use of equipment that cause sparks is strongly advised. Contact your local DNR office for possible burn bans and other information.