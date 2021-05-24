newsbreak-logo
‘You Raise Me Up' Performance On The Voice Kids Brings 1 Judge To Tears

ibelieve.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic has a way of moving our souls. It can touch the deepest parts of us, especially songs about God lifting us up. This young girl, Rebecca, moved an entire audience to tears, including the judges on “The Voice: Kids.”. The show features blind auditions of aspiring singers that have...

Josh Groban
#The Voice Kids#You Raise Me Up#Soul Music#Features Kids#Video Music#Rock Music#Voice Kids France#Singers#Blind Auditions#Dress#Troubles#Godtube Source#Home#Australia
