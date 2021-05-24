‘You Raise Me Up' Performance On The Voice Kids Brings 1 Judge To Tears

For the last decade US Squash ‘s focus has been rooted in its four core objectives: access, community, excellence and sportsmanship. This remains the case today, and now, kids have the opportunity to raise their voice in a direct conversation with US Squash President & CEO Kevin Klipstein of US Squash. The newly established Youth and Excellence in Squash (YES) Advisory Committee will seek input, ideas and collect central concerns of junior squash players in the U.S. The committee will meet quarterly to discuss the issues and challenges faced by kids in squash and in youth sports. Interested junior players are encouraged to email Kevin directly at kevin.klipstein@ussquash.org to express his or her interest, including what is most important to them in the sport.