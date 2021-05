Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Atomic swaps between monero (XMR) and bitcoin (BTC) went live on mainnet. "With atomic swaps, online users trade cryptocurrencies without needing to trust each other or anyone else. Monero atomic swaps are made possible by new technologies and concepts and are being implemented by multiple teams, including a community funded software project called Farcaster and an algorithmically similar effort by the COMIT team," according to Monero Outreach.