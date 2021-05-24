Former DJ Jade Rasif’s saga with MOM reminds the public that Government statements may not be always accurate

OTTAWA, ON, May 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, during Personal Support Worker (PSW) Day, I want to acknowledge the essential work of PSWs and the dedicated care they provide to Canadians everyday and particularly during these most challenging times during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their compassionate care and critical services have supported a wide range of activities of daily living for people across Canada throughout the pandemic. In addition, these essential workers deliver many vital services that reduce the need for acute and inpatient care in healthcare settings. This provides a greater degree of comfort for individuals receiving care and helps to avoid placing additional pressure on the health system. Whether providing personal care tasks or supporting the many activities of daily living, the work of Canada's Personal Support Workers is essential to meeting the supportive, physical and psychosocial needs of clients and their families. To Personal Support Workers across Canada, thank you, for the vital services you provide every day across the health system, including the home and community sector, to positively impact individuals, families and communities in Canada.