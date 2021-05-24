newsbreak-logo
Former DJ Jade Rasif’s saga with MOM reminds the public that Government statements may not be always accurate

By Ghui
theonlinecitizen.com
 4 days ago

As the Singapore Government grapples with the B.1.617.2 variant of the Coronavirus that was discovered in India, there has been some confusion in relation to the various processes within the various Government departments. Most recently, this was exemplified in the experience by former DJ and model, Jade Rasif, which she...

Person
Jade Rasif
#Dj#Domestic Worker#False Statements#Publicised#The Ministry Of Manpower#Migrant Domestic Worker#Mdw#Stay Home Notice#Mom#Toc#Police#Imda#Io#Dsp#Facebook Post#Government Statements#Public Statements#False Accusations#Conduct#Gospel
CelebritiesHong Kong

Manpower Ministry refutes DJ Jade Rasif’s ‘inaccurate’ maid story

The Manpower Ministry last night said a popular influencer’s online rant that her family’s domestic worker was prematurely released from quarantine despite having COVID-19 “inaccurate.”. After DJ Jade Rasif raised doubts about Singapore’s stringent health controls, the ministry said in a statement that the Indonesian domestic worker was never infectious...
Worldtheonlinecitizen.com

DJ Jade Rasif experiences “major COVID-19 scare” due to questionable quarantine orders received from authorities

Former Singaporean DJ and model Jade Rasif took to Instagram on Sunday (16 May) to share her bad experience with the COVID-19 quarantine orders received from the authorities. Sharing her encounter in a series of Instagram Stories, Ms Jade said that it all started when her helper, who had just arrived from Indonesia, was sent back to the social media influencer’s house after observing only three to four days of her quarantine period at a quarantine centre.
