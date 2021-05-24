newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Australia

Indigenous woman named New Zealand's next governor-general

By NICK PERRY
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RljZo_0a8zMy1H00

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — Children's advocate Cindy Kiro said Monday she hopes to inspire Maori girls after becoming the first Indigenous woman appointed to the role of governor-general.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced she had picked Kiro for the largely ceremonial role as Queen Elizabeth II’s representative, and that the queen had approved.

Under New Zealand's constitutional system, the British monarch remains the nation's head of state although doesn't wield any real day-to-day power.

Kiro’s five-year term begins in October, when she will replace Patsy Reddy. Both women have been been given the honorific “Dame" for their services to the community.

Kiro, 63, said her mixed Maori and British heritage helped give her a good understanding of New Zealand history and the Treaty of Waitangi, the founding document signed by Maori and British.

Kiro is currently chief executive of the Royal Society, a nonprofit group which advocates for research. She was previously the nation's Children's Commissioner and has held leadership roles at several universities.

“Over many decades, Dame Cindy has demonstrated her passion for the wellbeing of children and young people, as well as education and learning," Ardern said.

Kiro said she grew up in humble circumstances and her career had been driven by a sense of the importance of service.

Asked if it was appropriate in modern times for the queen to remain New Zealand's head of state, Kiro did not answer directly.

“Well, clearly I accept the queen as the head of state of the Commonwealth and I’m here to support her,” Kiro said, adding that “This is the constitution we have, and I look forward to basically using it to serve the country.”

Ardern said she believed New Zealand would one day become a republic but she didn't get a sense that people urgently wanted change, and so the issue hasn't been a priority for her government.

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
26K+
Followers
43K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Zealand Government#Governor General#Wellington#Indigenous#British#The Royal Society#Commonwealth#Children S Commissioner#Ap#Maori Girls#Wellington#Waitangi#Women#Leadership Roles#Humble Circumstances#October#Community#Modern Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
Country
Australia
Related
Florida Star

New Zealand Braces For China Storm

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Jacinda Ardern‘s government will come under increasing pressure to muscle up to China as relations with the superpower return to the fore. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is sure to push the issue with New Zealand’s leader when he visits Queenstown for talks with Ardern on the weekend.
Australiavidanewspaper.com

Grant Robertson Lauds New Zealand’s Economy Over Australia

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Finance Minister Grant Robertson has begun the annual roadshow selling his budget, and using Australia as a benchmark he claims New Zealand is winning “on almost every level”. Robertson unveiled the first budget of Jacinda Ardern‘s second term yesterday, which had a major boost to social...
SocietyThe Guardian

A ‘righting of wrongs’ as Ardern finally tackles New Zealand’s inequality crisis

Progressives have been hoping that Jacinda Ardern would address a worsening crisis in inequality and poverty, especially because a housing crisis and pandemic have been making life a misery for those at the bottom of society. On Thursday her government delivered a significant answer to this, with a big increase in the budget for welfare benefit rates.
BusinessTennessee Tribune

Nurses Strike Looms Amid New Zealand’s Industrial Relations Reform Shakeup

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand’s nurses have voted to strike next month after receiving a pay offer from health boards that amounted to a real wage cut. In the latest sign of industrial dissatisfaction in New Zealand, Nurses Organization (NZNO) advisor David Wait said members of the 30,000-strong union “overwhelmingly” voted in favor of a stand down.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand's budget boosts benefits, focuses on pandemic recovery

WELLINGTON, May 20 (Reuters) - New Zealand on Thursday lifted benefit rates and promised billions of dollars towards addressing long-term challenges in its annual 2021 budget, while forecasting a faster economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Massive spending was targeted towards housing, healthcare and infrastructure, while funds were also allocated...
Animalsanimalpetitions.org

Save New Zealand’s Kiwi Birds From Extinction

Target: Honorable David Parker, Minister for the Environment of New Zealand. Goal: Protect kiwi birds from extermination. Hundreds of years ago, New Zealand’s forests were the home to millions of kiwis, filling the night air with the echoes of their calls. Now, however, there are less than sixty thousand of these birds left, and the population is still in rapid decline.
Businessdevpolicy.org

Why New Zealand’s aid budget was better, and worse, than Australia’s

COVID-19 has killed millions of people globally. It has overwhelmed health services. It has brought economies to a standstill. Amidst all this, New Zealand and Australia have been very fortunate so far. Given our good fortune, you would hope we’d be increasing aid, and doing our best to help countries in greater need.
Homelessforeignbrief.com

New Zealand to release 2021 budget

New Zealand’s Minister of Finance Grant Robertson will today unveil this year’s national budget. Although Robertson was skeptical in his previous February update, New Zealand’s 2021 budget will be better-than-expected. A significant drop in the unemployment rate and refinement in business confidence ameliorated the country’s economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. The unpredicted drop of national debt levels provided Wellington with greater capital. In today’s announcement, Robertson will underline the budget’s significance for New Zealand’s plans to achieve complete financial recovery from the pandemic.
AustraliaJanes

New Zealand's defence budget returns to growth

New Zealand has announced a strong increase in its defence budget for 2021–22, reflecting the country’s robust economic recovery to the Covid-19 pandemic. Budgetary documents issued by the New Zealand Treasury on 20 May show that the total military expenditure for 2021–22 will be NZD5.18 billion (USD3.7 billion), a year-on-year increase of nearly 11% over the ‘estimated actual’ defence budget for 2020–21, which was NZD4.68 billion.
ChinaPosted by
TheStreet

IFLYTEK's Encounter With New Zealand

HEFEI, China, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Good things happen when people meet at the right time and place. This is the story of iFLYTEK's beautiful encounter with New Zealand. Neither too early, nor too late, we met at just the right time. Founded in 1999, iFLYTEK is a well-established...
Lifestylezenger.news

Australia’s Sydney Family Hike Length Of New Zealand

SYDNEY — In lockdown last year, the Gerlach family from Australia dreamed of an almighty adventure. The Sydney family, which started when Tom and Deanna met working on the Harbour BridgeClimb, had already decided to move to New Zealand, where Deanna grew up, at the end of the year. During...
Animalsdodofinance.com

New Zealand to exterminate hedgehogs | Abroad

Hedgehogs can have thorns, but thanks to children’s books, they also have a high cuddle factor. The New Zealand authorities are launching a campaign this summer to radically eliminate them from parts of the country, just like the rats. Hedgehogs were once brought to New Zealand by British settlers. Without...
Labor Issuesonlabor.org

Sectoral Bargaining is Coming to New Zealand

In a recent post on this blog, Dr David Madland examined the resurgence of interest in sectoral collective bargaining in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. Support for sectoral bargaining has also gained traction in New Zealand in recent years, culminating in a proposal, by the New Zealand government, for the implementation of a sectoral collective bargaining system. The details of that proposal were recently released. The system will involve unions and employer representatives bargaining for “Fair Pay Agreements” (“FPAs”) that establish minimum terms and conditions for all employers and employees across a particular industry or occupation. Draft legislation implementing the FPA system is slated to be introduced to the New Zealand Parliament in the latter part of 2021, with the legislation anticipated to be enacted in 2022.
Militarynavaltoday.com

Britain’s next generation of frigates named

Five names have been selected for the Royal Navy’s Type 31 frigates. The names of the five future frigates were revealed at the First Sea Lord’s Seapower conference held in Arundel House, London. The Type 31 frigates, which will now be known as the Inspiration class, are named HMS Active,...
Worldroutesonline.com

American eyes New Zealand restart

The carrier hopes to begin two new routes to the country in January after delaying its original launch plans. Christchurch Airport (CHC) has confirmed that American Airlines intends to push ahead with its plans to serve the city—providing travel restrictions allow that. The Oneworld alliance member announced in October 2019...
ScienceEurekAlert

How New Zealand's cheeky kea and kākā will fare with climate change

With global warming decreasing the size of New Zealand's alpine zone, a University of Otago study found out what this means for our altitude-loving kea. The study, published in Molecular Ecology, analysed whole genome DNA data of the kea and, for the first time, its forest-adapted sister species, the kākā, to identify genomic differences which cause their habitat specialisations.
Long Beach, CAUS News and World Report

Rocket Lab's Satellite Launch From New Zealand Site Fails

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — California-based Rocket Lab said a launch of satellites from its facility in New Zealand failed Saturday. The problem occurred during ignition of the Electron rocket’s second stage, the company said in a statement. The rocket was carrying two Earth-observation satellites for BlackSky, a global monitoring...