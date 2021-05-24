Episode 163: Wire Taps—Government & Goals, Being All You Can Be, ‘Fostering’ the Right Environment

How can an institution with so much history have so little memory?. How can Harvard, an institution with so much history, have so little memory?. The racial reckonings and Black Lives Matter protests that swept the country this past summer brought attention to a trend in how Harvard seems to deal with student activism and concerns surrounding race, racism, and diversity: to commission a diversity review. These committees and reports long predate this summer, and reading them it can seem, at times, like some things have not changed at the University — in race relations, Harvard’s review process, or the findings and recommendations. What can these diversity reviews accomplish, and what can’t they?