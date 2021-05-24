Episode 163: Wire Taps—Government & Goals, Being All You Can Be, ‘Fostering’ the Right Environment
Tune into another informative podcast episode of Wire Taps with our resident experts, Graham and Alex! After discussing the news of Rod Garcia’s retirement from MIT Sloan admissions, our hosts review an Indian applicant with a nontraditional government background who needs to hammer out some post-MBA details. Additionally, an Army Officer checks in about school choice and other application concerns. Finally, a candidate choosing between Indiana Kelley and Washington Foster hones in on the value of location. Preview the posts from MBA ApplyWire and MBA DecisionWire that Graham and Alex discuss below, then tune in!www.clearadmit.com