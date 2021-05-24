If everyone's a fruit- and nut-case, why not feast your eyes on a catalogue of them?

… But Not Everyone Should Make a Career of Them. Comics have more to teach us than simply the ins and outs of their own medium particulars. If you boil it down to its simplest form, comics are a storytelling medium, as all our writing, and illustration work truly is. Whether we make book covers, album jackets, movie posters, children’s picture books… even character design… they all derive from the need to understand, comprehend and interpret narratives in some form. Comics put that scale of understanding and education to the maximal test. It’s a medium that operates on two fundamental tentpoles: writing and art. Each a discipline that could garner a lifetime of work and practice on their own, but comics require you to master both. That’s partially why so few actually can make a go of it as a medium, and why so many of them are broken up into their respective jobs or writer and artist. It’s an attractive and magical medium to be sure, becoming more and more part of our culture in a wider way than the simple ghetto of direct sales comics shops pushing out superhero books of the past. Comics has begun to come into its own in our country more and more each and every year, and yet, the scale of quality books is ticking up only by inches. Why is this? Because comics are HARD. This is why its so essential as a value to any artist interested in the above mentioned careers, but that doesn’t mean it’s the medium for you to pursue. In fact at the end of it all, it probably isn’t. Here’s a guide to see why and how: