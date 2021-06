Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) "Understanding the problem can be a powerful tool to help build a safe climate future for all," says Katja Frieler, the ISIpedia project leader from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research. "We are all decision-makers on this topic and our decisions should ideally be based on an understanding of the problem and latest scientific findings. That is why on ISIpedia climate impact scientists not only provide easily accessible data, condensed in maps and graphs, and crucial country-level information derived from dissecting global studies but also an insight into the analyses themselves. On ISIpedia they tell about the research process, the methods they apply, what we do not know and what we know for sure."