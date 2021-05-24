newsbreak-logo
Michigan Governor Whitmer Apologizes for Social Distancing Blunder

Cover picture for the articleMichigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer apologized Sunday after apparently violating state-mandated social distancing guidelines at an East Lansing bar and grill. It was the latest pandemic-related misstep for the Democratic governor, who waited weeks to disclose partial details of a private jet trip she took to visit her father in Florida after two of her top aides headed south as coronavirus cases surged in in Michigan and residents were cautioned against traveling south for spring break.

