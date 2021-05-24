newsbreak-logo
Ericsson Flags Risk of Losing 5G Market Share in China

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Ericsson said on Monday it might get lower share in China's 5G roll-out than its share of the current telecom infrastructure market there, partly due to a spat over exclusion of Chinese vendors from Sweden's roll-out of ultra-fast networks. The warning was included in an updated prospectus...

