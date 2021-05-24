Frost Advisory issued for Northern Coos, Southern Coos by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 03:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-24 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Coos; Southern Coos FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Southern Coos and Northern Coos Counties. In Maine, Northern Franklin, Central Somerset and Northern Oxford Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.alerts.weather.gov