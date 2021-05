The restaurant industry experienced massive growth in the five years prior to the pandemic, leading to a “talent crisis”—too many restaurants looking to hire from a limited pool of talent. One year after the pandemic started, restaurants find themselves in a familiar position: competing for talent in a scarce pool of applicants. To fully recover, restaurants will need to figure out how they can win the talent war and meet their staffing needs from this limited pool. To attract the best talent, restaurant owners should consider focusing on three main pillars of employee experience: health and safety, leading with compassion, and embracing a new way of working.