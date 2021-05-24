‘We are Dodgers’

Nathan Rethwisch, one of the five valedictorians for the Fort Dodge Senior High class of 2021, said he and his classmates embody the characteristics of a Dodger. “Once a mining town, Fort Dodge was built on the backs of fearless miners who started their days not knowing whether or not they would come back,” Rethwisch said during his commencement speech at Dodger Stadium on Sunday. “One of the hardest and most unforgiving jobs in the mines was a dodger. A job that required fortitude, grit and determination.