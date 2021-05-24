newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Samoa in crisis as elected leader locked out of Parliament

By NICK PERRY Associated Press
Yuma Daily Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Samoa was plunged into a constitutional crisis Monday when the woman who won an election last month was locked out of Parliament and the previous leader claimed he remained in charge. The fast-moving events marked the latest twist in a bitter power struggle that has...

www.yumasun.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parliament#Election#Party Leader#Prime Ministers#Political Party#Ap#Samoan#House#The Fast Party#Christian#Tuilaepa S Hrp Party#The Supreme Court#Crisis#Party Members#Fresh Elections#Lawmakers#Power Struggle#Oaths#Treason#Gender Quotas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Supreme Court
Country
China
Country
Australia
Related
WorldPosted by
AFP

Pacific neighbour backs Samoa PM-elect in power struggle

Palau became the second Pacific nation to back Samoa's Prime Minister-elect Fiame Naomi Mata'afa on Thursday, as the wider international community remained non-committal on a bitter power struggle taking place in the islands. Palau President Surangel Whipps offered "heartfelt congratulations" to Mata'afa, who was sworn in on Monday in a tent after loyalists to the previous government locked the doors of parliament in a bid to stop her assuming power. In a letter to Mata'afa, Whipps said he supported the rule of law and welcomed her as only the second woman in the Pacific islands to lead a national government. "As a fellow democratic government, we are saddened by the difficulties you've experienced with your installation as prime minister and we pray for a swift and peaceful transfer of power," he said.
PoliticsWashington Post

Somalia averts crisis as leaders agree to hold delayed elections within months

NAIROBI — Somalia’s federal government and leaders of most of its regional entities announced an agreement Thursday on long-delayed national elections, heading off a crisis that had threatened to return the country to widespread political violence. The agreement laid out a path for parliamentary elections to begin within 60 days,...
Amazonhawaiipublicradio.org

The Conversation: Constitutional Crisis in Samoa; 11-Year-Old Local Author

Constitutional crisis in Samoa; The Long View with Neal Milner: Zillow Spike; Reality Check with Civil Beat; Restoring limu along Hawaii's shorelines; 11-year-old author from Punahou School. Constitutional crisis in Samoa as Prime Minister-elect Fiame Naomi Mata’afa locked out of Parliament | Full Article. Who’s in charge in Samoa? The...
MinoritiesPosted by
Reuters

Samoa's crisis seen harming gender equality in Pacific island politics

(Thomson Reuters Foundation) - An impasse between Samoa’s incumbent prime minister and female opposition leader could see a backlash against gender quota rules in the small Pacific island nation and stop other women from entering politics across the region, analysts warned. April’s tightly-contested election gave the FAST opposition party led...
WorldNPR

Samoa Is In The Throes Of A Constitutional Crisis

The Pacific island nation of Samoa is in the middle of a constitutional crisis. They held a general election in April but have yet to form a new government. Ashley Westerman reports the government in power is refusing to leave. ASHLEY WESTERMAN, BYLINE: Monday was supposed to be a historic...
AustraliaUS News and World Report

How Samoa's Political Crisis Unfolded

CANBERRA (Reuters) - The South Pacific island nation of Samoa is in a political crisis, with incumbent Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi refusing to cede power despite losing his parliamentary majority at an April election. Here is a timeline of how the crisis escalated in recent weeks:. April 9: Tuilaepa,...
WorldVoice of America

Samoa Prime Minister-elect Barred From Parliament, Unable to Officially Take Office

The small Pacific island nation of Samoa was thrown into a constitutional crisis Monday after Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi refused to leave office despite his party losing last month’s parliamentary election. Prime Minister Tuilaepa’s party was narrowly defeated by the opposition party led by. Fiame Naomi Mata’afa. Fiame showed...
Presidential Electionwkzo.com

Ousted Samoa PM refuses to cede power, despite election loss

CANBERRA (Reuters) – Samoa’s Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi said on Monday he would remain in office, despite an order by the country’s Supreme Court that lawmakers sit to appoint a new leader. Samoa’s Supreme Court last week overruled an attempt by the head of state Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II...
Politicswcn247.com

Nepal president dissolves Parliament; elections in November

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s president has dissolved Parliament and announced fresh elections after the prime minister, who was heading a minority government and was unlikely to secure a vote of confidence in the chamber, recommended the move. A notice issued by the president's office set the elections for Nov. 12 and 19. Nepal has been grappling with a political crisis at the same time it’s struggling with a coronavirus surge and record numbers of daily infections and deaths, amid acute shortages of hospital beds, medication and oxygen. Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli lost a vote of confidence earlier this month after a faction of his party refused to support him. He has been criticized for giving too much attention to his party squabbles instead of the pandemic.
Worldsamoanews.com

UPDATE: Samoa CJ calls ‘meeting in chambers’ over election crisis

Apia, SAMOA — The Samoa Observer is reporting Ministry of Justice and Court Administration Chief Executive Officer, Moliei Simi Vaai says a special “meeting in chambers” has been called by the Chief Justice, His Honor Satiu Simativa Perese on Sunday. Speaking exclusively to the Samoa Observer F.A.S.T. lawyer Taulapapa Brenda...
Worldsamoanews.com

Head of State suspends Monday’s opening of Samoa Parliament

Apia, SAMOA — Samoa's head of state has cancelled Monday's scheduled sitting of parliament without explanation, in an extraordinary intervention that deepens the political turmoil seen for more than a month now. In a brief proclamation issued late on Saturday night, Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Saluavi II said he was suspending parliament...
Worldq957.com

Samoa to shelve China-backed port project under new leader

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Samoa’s expected new prime minister has pledged to shelve a $100 million Beijing-backed port development, calling the project excessive for the small Pacific island that is already heavily indebted to China. Fiame Naomi Mataafa, the opposition leader set to become Samoa’s first female prime minister after a...
PoliticsTaipei Times

Court clears the way for first female leader of Samoa

Samoa appeared set to get its first female leader after the nation’s top court on Monday reinstated the results of a knife-edge election last month. Two decisions by the Samoan Supreme Court have paved the way for Fiame Naomi Mata’afa to become prime minister of the small island nation. Fiame,...
Worldglobalvoices.org

Armenian parliament dissolved paving way for June elections

This article was first published on OC Media's website. An edited version is republished here via a content partnership agreement. On May 10, Armenia’s Parliament was dissolved after formally failing to appoint a prime minister, paving the way for new elections in June. Representatives held the second and final round...
Worldsamoanews.com

Samoa court dismisses 2nd election call — FAST looking to form govt

Samoa’s caretaker Prime Minister Tuilaepa plans to appeal. Apia, SAMOA — Samoa's Supreme Court has thrown out the Head of State's decision to call a second election, clearing the path for the newcomer Fa'atuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) party to form a government. Announcing the second election...
Presidential Electionwsau.com

Samoa set to appoint first female prime minister

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Fiame Naomi Mataafa is poised to become Samoa’s first female prime minister, after the Pacific nation’s top court on Monday helped break a month-long political impasse that followed a tightly contested April election. Samoa’s Supreme Court on Monday afternoon overruled an attempt by the head of state...