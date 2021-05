IOWA CITY, Iowa — Alexa Noel didn’t know the award existed, and in a way she was right. The University of Iowa women’s tennis record book dates back to the 1977-78 season, but before Noel arrived on campus there was never mention of the Big Ten’s Player of the Year. That changed May 3 when it was announced that the conference coaches voted Noel the best player in the Big Ten, a first for a Hawkeye.