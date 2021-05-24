newsbreak-logo
Public Health

3 Wuhan Institute of Virology researchers believed to seek hospital care in November 2019

The Week
The Week
A previously undisclosed U.S. intelligence report says three researchers from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology got sick enough to visit the hospital in November 2019, around the time the COVID-19 outbreak first appeared in its Wuhan epicenter, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. The report "could add weight to growing calls for a fuller probe of whether the COVID-19 virus may have escaped from the laboratory," the Journals says.

The Week

The Week

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

