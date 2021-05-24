Human Rights Commission Meeting

The Human Relation Commission (HRC) and the City Council Liaisons Committee met on May 17 to discuss Community Assistance Grant Funding (CAGF) application recommendations for 2021-22. Through CAGF, the city partners with local organizations that provide services for the community’s most vulnerable populations, such as seniors and homeless, to maintain a social service safety net—a priority outlined in the city’s General Plan. HRC commissioners recommended the city continue funding the 19 existing CAGF recipients and three new organizations that address the increased needs of those experiencing homelessness, grief and loss, and food insecurity. Liaisons Vice Mayor Lili Bosse and Councilmember John Mirisch also supported a request to budget an additional $200,000 to fund a Mental Evaluation Team (MET) member from the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health to assist the Police Department. City staff recommended a budget increase of $724,999 from last year’s budget of $1,197,500 to $1,922,499, which come from the city’s General Fund to finance expanded services.