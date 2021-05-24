newsbreak-logo
Politics

Human Rights Commission Meeting

This meeting will be online. Please view the agenda for details on how to link to the virtual meeting. The Human Rights Commission meets on the 4th Tuesday of every month. Lafayette City Council created the Human Rights Commission (HRC) in 2016. The HRC is committed to evaluating Lafayette City government, programs and processes with an inclusive lens, with a goal of fostering equity, social justice and freedom from fear of persecution based on race, religious belief, country of origin, sexual or gender identity, physical ability or age.

