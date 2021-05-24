newsbreak-logo
Tennis

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 24, 2021

By Tyler Martin
BamaCentral
 5 days ago
Today is ... National Scavenger Hunt Day

BamaCentral Headlines

  • In case you missed it: No Luck Needed at Regional - Alabama Softball Dominant in All Phases

Crimson Tide results

  • Softball: Alabama 5, Clemson 0
  • Women's golf: Missed cut at NCAA Championships

The Alabama women's golf team wrapped up their season after three rounds of play at the NCAA Championship. The Crimson Tide fell short of qualifying for the fourth round of stroke play at the par 72, 6,384-yard Grayhawk Golf Club. Alabama (308-310-299/917) finished in 24th place after posting a team score of 11-over par 299, its best round of the tournament. Stanford (291-278-277/846) continued to hold the lead after turning in an 11-under par 277 on day three. Individually, Rachel Heck of Stanford led after posting a 2-under par 70.

Crimson Tide schedule

Men's tennis: at NCAA Championships in Orlando, Fla., 3 p.m,

Did you notice?

  • Edson Ortiz ended his Alabama tennis career with a loss to Georgia Tech's Andres Martin, 6-7, 7-6, 6-1 .“A tremendous college career for one of the best competitors I’ve coached," Alabama coach George Husack said in a press release. "Edson gave his heart and soul to our program from the first day he stepped foot on campus. His tireless work and commitment to improving as a student-athlete set a new standard for his teammates and future Alabama players. As the saying goes, he took the bull by the horns, and I’m grateful for his contribution and impact to Alabama tennis.”
  • Former Crimson Tide golfer Lauren Stephenson recorded the best finish of her LPGA Tour career at the Pure Silk Championship. She finished tied for seventh after shooting 7-under par through four rounds.
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers placed pitcher Jimmy Nelson on the injured list with right forearm inflammation.
  • Despite earning a contract extension before last season, Marlon Humphrey is living in a camper like Baltimore Ravens teammate Bradley Bozeman:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

103 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 24, 1984: Tyrone Prothro was born in Heflin, Ala.

May 24, 1990: Alabama assistant coach Jimmy Fuller was chosen by his peers in the Southeastern Conference as its "Working Coach of the Year" in a poll conducted by the Birmingham Touchdown Club. Fuller won a free trip to Orlando to accept the honor. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day

“I did it, grandma. You always made sure I understood the importance of education. ‘Football ain’t gonna last forever,’ you’d say. So I always told you that no matter what else happened in my life, I would make sure that I got my college degree. I made that promise to you. Well grandma … I want you to know that I did it. Graduating is something that I’ve always wanted to do myself, but also for you. I always wanted you to be proud of me, and I know that you are.” — Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry

We'll leave you with this ...

