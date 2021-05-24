Cultural Arts Commission Meeting
Lafayette Cultural Arts Commission meets 7pm on 4th Tuesday of the month. Lafayette Cultural Arts Commission (LCAC) promotes, nurtures, and celebrates the visual, performing, and language arts by providing opportunities for the public to appreciate and enjoy art in its various forms; connecting artists, educators, and community members with resources; building partnerships to sustain and further the arts; and embracing and supporting the diversity of the community we serve. LCAC works closely with the.www.lafayetteco.gov