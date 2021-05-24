newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Cultural Arts Commission Meeting

By Government Websites by CivicPlus®
lafayetteco.gov
 4 days ago

Lafayette Cultural Arts Commission meets 7pm on 4th Tuesday of the month. Lafayette Cultural Arts Commission (LCAC) promotes, nurtures, and celebrates the visual, performing, and language arts by providing opportunities for the public to appreciate and enjoy art in its various forms; connecting artists, educators, and community members with resources; building partnerships to sustain and further the arts; and embracing and supporting the diversity of the community we serve. LCAC works closely with the.

www.lafayetteco.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arts#Language Arts#Culture#Public Art#Performing Arts#Visual Arts#Lcac#Community Members#Educators#Connecting Artists#Partnerships#4th Tuesday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Normandy Park, WAPosted by
Normandy Park Blog

Volunteer needed for Normandy Park Arts Commission

The City of Normandy Park is seeking a Volunteer to fill a position on the Normandy Park Arts Commission:. The Normandy Park Arts Commission consists of seven members who are appointed for 3-year terms. The Arts Commission meets on the 1st Tuesday of each month at 7:00 p.m. The vacancy of Position #7 will be a part-time term scheduled to end or be reappointed, in December 2023.
Congress & Courtswnypapers.com

Higgins: $182,000 for art & cultural programs in WNY

Congressman Brian Higgins announced a second round of federal grants totaling $182,000 through the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for eight projects in Western New York. “As we work towards a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, these federal grants will be incredibly impactful towards the goal of creating additional...
Politicsalexandriava.gov

VIRTUAL: Waterfront Commission Meeting

Meetings, events or activities that will be held exclusively online or via telephone conference. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic emergency, the May 18, 2021 Waterfront Commission meeting is being held electronically pursuant to Virginia Code Section 2.2-3708.2(A)(3), the Continuity of Government ordinance adopted by City Council on June 20, 2020, and/or Section 4.0-00(g) in HB29 and HB30 to undertake essential business. Board members and City staff are participating from remote locations through a video conference call on Zoom.
Entertainmentnohoartsdistrict.com

The H.E.ART MKM Cultural Arts Center

What’s the unofficial NoHo motto? “NoHo is only as great as its people.” Our growing and hardworking arts community has used their creativity to persevere during this past year. Meet The H.E.ART – Heartfelt Education through the ARTs. They operate their nonprofit performing arts academy at their home, The H.E.ART MKM Cultural Arts Center in the center of the NoHo Arts District. They’ve done a lot with the space and many news programs and projects are coming soon!
Visual Artbeverlyhillscourier.com

Commission Discusses Beverly Hills Public Art Projects

“I’ve got some great news for Tom Friedman,” Patty Acuna, Interim Assistant Director of Community Services, said. Friedman’s piece, “Takeaway,” is a 12-foot-tall stainless-steel sculpture of a man with takeout food boxes balanced on his head in Beverly Gardens Park. Arts and Culture commissioners heard updates on the city’s various...
Nevada City, CAYubaNet

‘UBA SEO Nisenan Arts and Culture – Pre-opening Special Exhibit

May 21, 2021 – Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribe and California Heritage: Indigenous Research Project Presents ‘UBA SEO – NISENAN ARTS AND CULTURE. ‘UBA SEO opens this weekend in our new space in downtown Nevada City where we will feature gallery exhibits, retail, and workshop space. It is our desire to bring authentic Native American art and education to our community while focusing on Native California artists. We are excited to invite the public in for a special exhibit this weekend during our pre-opening. ‘UBA SEO is another amazing step toward raising the visibility of the Nevada City Rancheria and our continued fight to have our federal recognition restored. We are excited to share two shows in this exhibit on loan from The Judith Lowry Collection.
Oberlin, OHoberlinreview.org

Anna Farber, Arts & Culture Editor

Anna Farber worked as the Art & Culture Editor of the Review from fall 2020 to spring 2021. This interview has been edited for length and clarity. That’s a funny story: my first-year roommate was one Katherine Ann MacPhail who was the Arts & Culture Editor of The Oberlin Review! During our second year, she pitched me a story about something going on at the Allen Memorial Art Museum. She knew that I was really involved with visual art and other museum stuff going on at the school. I wrote the story and it was really fun and went really well. Then I wrote another one that went less well, but at the end of my third year of college, they were hiring for a new Arts & Culture editor and Katherine texted me “you should apply for this.” I said fine and eventually got the position after the first choices couldn’t work.
Palm Beach County, FLsharpthink.com

The Art of PR: Cultural Council’s MOSAIC Campaign

It’s May, which means the temperatures are getting warmer and the arts scene in Palm Beach is hot. The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County kicked off its MOSAIC (“Month of Shows, Arts, Ideas and Culture”) campaign this month, which celebrates the arts & culture sector and promotes local institutions, many of which offer discounts, deals, and special programming.
Riverside, ILriverside.il.us

Economic Development Commission Special Meeting

The Economic Development Commission will hold a special meeting electronically via Zoom on Tuesday, May 18 at 6:45 p.m. Public comments are welcome on any topic when received by email or in writing by the Community Development Director prior to 4:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Emailed comments may be sent to Finance Director Karin Johns at kjohns@riverside.il.us. Written comments may be submitted to the attention of the Finance Director at 27 Riverside Road, Riverside, Illinois. Public comments may also be made live during the meeting by persons participating via Zoom.
Entertainmentsmokesignalsnews.com

Elm Street Cultural Arts opens doors to the Reeves House

Fulfilling long-awaited dreams for the visual arts in Woodstock, Elm Street Cultural Arts Village officially opened the doors to the Reeves House May 14-16 with a weekend full of celebrations honoring community supporters. Festivities included live music, art activities, as well as the inaugural exhibition, which featured pieces from local and regional artists who have served as the inspiration for this new home for the visual arts.
Oroville, CAOroville Mercury-Register

Murals, performing arts get $69K in commission funding

OROVILLE — The Oroville Arts Commission recently funded five projects including the restoration of one public mural sign, three new murals and, for the first time, a performing arts project. The five-person commission chaired by David Tamori released $69,930 for the projects. The funding is sourced through fees charged by...
Southfield, MIcityofsouthfield.com

Southfield Public Arts Commission May 18 Regular Meeting Agenda

Due to the State of Emergency declared due to COVID-19, the Southfield Public Arts Commission Regular Meeting will be conducted via teleconference and broadcast on Southfield Cable 15. CITY OF SOUTHFIELD. SOUTHFIELD PUBLIC ARTS COMMISSION. May 18, 2021. VIA WEBEX. 5:00 PM. AGENDA. Roll call. Approval of agenda. Public Comment...
Tamaqua, PATimes News

Tamaqua praised for arts, culture projects

The Tamaqua community was featured in a new report last month called “WE-Making: How Arts & Culture Unite People to Work Toward Community Well-Being.”. The report was developed with support from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Kresge Foundation and other funders. Tamaqua was used as an example of how it used the arts to help change the mindset and attitude of its community.
Tehachapi, CATehechapi News

Tehachapi Arts Commission kicks off “Art 2021 Tehachapi”

Nearly 40 nationally-recognized artists are visiting the greater Tehachapi area, gathering inspiration and discovering subject matter for their forthcoming juried paintings to be unveiled at a gala art reception and showing in July. On Friday afternoon, they attended a gathering at Dorner Family Vineyard as they prepared for the work...
Logansport, INPosted by
Pharos-Tribune

Housing projects highlight Commission meeting

City development took center stage at Wednesday’s Logansport Redevelopment Commission. Bill Cuppy, executive director of the Logansport/Cass County Chamber of Commerce and Cass County-Logansport Economic Development Organization, told the board that everything is “back on track” for the construction and opening of Sulai Hospitality’s Home2 Suites by Hilton. The hotel...