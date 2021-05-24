Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Highlands County, FL

County sees just 2 COVID cases

By Staff Report
midfloridanewspapers.com
 26 days ago

Highlands County saw just two new cases of COVID-19, according to Sunday’s numbers released by the Florida Department of Health. Both cases were seen in children, with one being 2 and the other being 10 years old. The two new cases bring the county’s total to 8,726, with 8,629 being...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Highlands County, FL
Coronavirus
Highlands County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
County
Highlands County, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
Highlands County, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid#Fdoh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthWINKNEWS.com

Weekly COVID-19 update: 10,095 new cases reported and 290 deaths

The following is weekly COVID-19 vaccine, case, and death data as reported by the Florida Department of Health for June 11 – June 17. 198,667 new people have received at least one dose. 8,979,816 people are fully vaccinated. up from 8,659,077. 320,739 new people fully vaccinated. SOUTHWEST FLORIDA RESIDENTS. SWFL:
Ohio StateDayton Daily News

More than 5 million vaccinated against COVID in Ohio

More than five million people in Ohio have finished the coronavirus vaccine, with nearly 5.5 million people having received at least on dose in the state, according to the Ohio Department of Health. As of Friday, 5,497,299 people in Ohio have started the vaccine and 5,021,075 have finished it. Of...
Boone County, MOKOMU

Covering COVID-19: Weekly COVID-19 and vaccination data roundup

MISSOURI - As COVID-19 continues to spread and vaccinations are given, KOMU 8 will continue to update you weekly about COVID-19 impacts in the community. Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
newtoncountytimes.com

CDC awards Arkansas $40,411,710 to address COVID-19 related health disparities

CDC has awarded the Arkansas Department of Health $40,411,710 to address COVID-19-related health disparities. The funding, part of a $2.25 billion nationwide investment, seeks to advance health equity by expanding state, local, US territorial, and freely associated state health department capacity and services. This is CDC’s largest investment to date to improve health equity in the United States.
Public Healthwkvi.com

No New COVID-19 Cases Reported Locally

There were no new COVID-19 cases reported in the tri-county area, according to Saturday’s report from the Indiana Department of Health. There were 241 new positive cases in the state. There were 29 new COVID-19 deaths in the state confirmed in Saturday’s report after a historical number of tests were...
Minnesota StatePioneer Press

Saturday coronavirus update: 5 new MN deaths, 132 new cases

Minnesota’s COVID-19 death toll is up to 7,536 with five deaths reported Saturday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Another 132 infections were reported, taking the total to 604,406. The actual number of infections likely is much higher since the data only represent those who have been tested, state...
Utah StateKUTV

June 19 data: 2 more deaths, 290 coronavirus cases reported in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Department of Health reported the deaths of an additional two people due to COVID-19. They said 290 more cases have been confirmed. Another 7,019 people have been vaccinated. The number of people hospitalized for treatment for COVID-19 was 168 – a number that...
Joplin, MOKTTS

Joplin Health Dept. Reports 132nd COVID-19 Death

The Joplin Health Department is reporting another death due to COVID-19. This announcement brings the total count to 132 deaths in Joplin. The resident was an 83-year-old female. You can read the full press release below:. City statistics are listed on the COVID-19 dashboard at www.joplinmo.org/coronavirus . The dashboard is...
Honolulu County, HIKITV.com

DOH: 36 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide Thursday

The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 36 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. This brings the cumulative total cases to 37,170 statewide. 56% of Hawaii's residents have received their vaccine. DOH began reporting probable COVID-19 cases hoping it provides a more complete account of infections. According to DOH, probable cases...
Mckean County, PAwesb.com

McKean Reaches Vaccination Milestone

McKean County has reached the halfway mark for COVID-19 vaccinations. According to updated numbers released this afternoon by the Department of Health, 50% of adults in McKean County have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Just under 28% of the adult population in McKean County is considered...
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in Maryland| 79 new cases; 3 deaths in 24 hours

BALTIMORE, MD. (WBFF)- The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Thursday morning. As of 10:00 a.m. there are 461,549 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, 79 cases have been reported in Maryland in 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 0.76%, decreased by 0.02 since Wednesday morning;...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Wisconsin With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 33.1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 15. More than 594,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 4.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending June 15. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Washington StateTri-City Herald

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers confirmed Wednesday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 531 new COVID-19 cases and one death Wednesday. Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 445,686 and 5,801 deaths. Those numbers are up from 445,155 and 5,800 deaths as of Tuesday. The case total includes 35,866 infections listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.
Public HealthThe Tribune-Democrat

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to drop

The number of Pennsylvanians hospitalized because of COVID-19 dipped below 500 people between Tuesday and Wednesday. Pennsylvania Department of Health reported that 492 patients were in a hospital for treatment related to coronavirus – 129 in intensive care units. One day earlier, there were 512 reported patients hospitalized. The rolling...
Public Healthhngnews.com

DHS tracking COVID Delta variant

Today, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services released new information about the newest variant of concern(link is external), variant B.1.617.2, also known as the Delta variant. Following the CDC’s recent classification update on June 14, DHS will begin reporting current case counts that are updated weekly, starting tomorrow, June 17. This strain was previously classified as a variant of interest, but has since been raised to a variant of concern. The CDC has established criteria for identifying variants that may be more worrisome than others. Variants are most commonly raised to variants of concern if they show evidence of being more contagious, causing more severe illness, or are more difficult to treat using known therapies. DHS, using CDC’s criteria, publicly reports on variants of concern.