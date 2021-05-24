County sees just 2 COVID cases

Today, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services released new information about the newest variant of concern(link is external), variant B.1.617.2, also known as the Delta variant. Following the CDC’s recent classification update on June 14, DHS will begin reporting current case counts that are updated weekly, starting tomorrow, June 17. This strain was previously classified as a variant of interest, but has since been raised to a variant of concern. The CDC has established criteria for identifying variants that may be more worrisome than others. Variants are most commonly raised to variants of concern if they show evidence of being more contagious, causing more severe illness, or are more difficult to treat using known therapies. DHS, using CDC’s criteria, publicly reports on variants of concern.