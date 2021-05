Living most of my life in the Kings Creek area, I can’t even guess how many times I’ve driven by the baseball fields on Kings Creek Road in Weirton. During the warmer weather, it’s common to see someone on a tractor cutting the grass on the ballfields or dragging the infields. For so many years, that person was either Joe Tunno or Tim Welch, both of whom have spent countless hours of their lives quietly and unassumingly serving the youth of Weirton through the Weirton Baseball Association.