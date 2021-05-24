League of Legends 2021 championship will happen in Shenzhen on November 6th
Riot Games held last year’s League of Legends finals in-person despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s doing it again as the virus subsides. The developer announced that the 2021 World Championship will be held in Shenzhen, China on November 6th. They did not mention any safety measures, though more event details are coming later and Riot has touted the 60,334-person capacity of the Universiade Sports Center venue, so maybe they aren’t concerned or have some measures in place.www.geeky-gadgets.com