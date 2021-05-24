League of Legends 2021 championship will happen in Shenzhen on November 6th

Khan (DWG) - Projected Fantasy Score: 12.5 - OVER. *Now that OCE representative PGG have been eliminated from the tournament, I strongly believe that the Australians will throw caution into the wind and play as aggressively as possible in their last two games, with nothing to care about. Khan, relative to other top laners, already is more “involved” with his team, and that increased aggression will allow Damwon to play to their biggest strength: their rock solid defense. I think PGG will basically throw themselves at Damwon, and players like Khan will reap the benefits.