Emirates performing better than expected, president says

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22OfTX_0a8zL8gJ00
Tourists watch an Emirates Airlines Boeing 777-300ER airplane preparing to land at Larnaca International Airport, Cyprus August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Emirates is performing better than it had initially forecast, the Dubai-based airline's president said in an interview broadcast on Monday.

"We are a lot further on and much better than we thought we would be at this time," Tim Clark said in the pre-recorded interview with aviation consultant John Strickland.

"I'm not saying that's good. It's just better than what we thought we would be ... (when) we looked at it in the spring of last year."

